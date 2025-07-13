Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 142 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after buying an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.40.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

