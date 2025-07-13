Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.1% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $704.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.