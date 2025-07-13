Stephens Inc. AR Has $16.62 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $303.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.52 and a 200-day moving average of $440.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

