Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.13. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.