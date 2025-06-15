Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $626,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.5%

Chevron stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.