Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,992,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,650,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after acquiring an additional 757,040 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

