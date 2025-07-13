Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $235.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

