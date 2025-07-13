Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $307.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The company has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

