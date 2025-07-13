United Wealth Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

United Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.1% of United Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $82.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
