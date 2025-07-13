Asset Dedication LLC Sells 441 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $704.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.48. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

