Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,152,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

