TFR Capital LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $550.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

