6,206 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of T opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

