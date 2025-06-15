Short Interest in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Decreases By 45.4%

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,134.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGSM remained flat at $26.04 during trading on Friday. 127,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,829. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0681 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.