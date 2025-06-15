Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 115,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

