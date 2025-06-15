Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

MRRTY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 9,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

About Marfrig Global Foods

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.