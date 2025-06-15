Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

MRRTY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 9,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

