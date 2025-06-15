Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance
MRRTY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 9,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.98.
About Marfrig Global Foods
