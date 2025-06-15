NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.5% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after buying an additional 1,359,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after buying an additional 2,030,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after acquiring an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.