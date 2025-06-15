Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $818.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $775.43 and a 200 day moving average of $801.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

