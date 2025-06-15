ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 503 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

