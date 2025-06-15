Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $356.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

