Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,560 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

