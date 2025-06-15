Dohj LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6%

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.