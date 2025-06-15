First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 356,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,091,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. 1,060,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,977. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
