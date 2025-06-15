First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 356,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,091,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. 1,060,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,977. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.