Prentice Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.35. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

