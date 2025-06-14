SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 23,584 shares.The stock last traded at $160.06 and had previously closed at $160.61.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
