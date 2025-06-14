SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 23,584 shares.The stock last traded at $160.06 and had previously closed at $160.61.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.