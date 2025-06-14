Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,658,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 4,104,927 shares.The stock last traded at $58.30 and had previously closed at $60.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Etsy Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,813.28. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,234,192. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

