iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,873,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $331.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.