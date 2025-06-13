Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 741,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $62.49 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

