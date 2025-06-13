RFG Holdings Inc. Buys 2,845 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 12.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $533.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

