DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Level Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 115,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

