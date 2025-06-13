Legacy Trust Has $356,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 141,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
