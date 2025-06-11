FY2025 EPS Estimates for VersaBank Lowered by Roth Capital

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of VersaBank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VersaBank’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

VersaBank Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.