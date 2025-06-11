Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Forecast for PTEN Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,877 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after buying an additional 1,743,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,817,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.