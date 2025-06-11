FY2025 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Reduced by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.3%

EQX stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,738 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Equinox Gold by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,848,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,160,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after purchasing an additional 750,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,093,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.