Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Target Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.