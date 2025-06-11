Analysts Set Expectations for Centrus Energy Q1 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $145.92 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

