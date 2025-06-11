Roth Capital Predicts Broadwind’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Broadwind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWEN. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Broadwind Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,980,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 265,344 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.