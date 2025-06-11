indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head-To-Head Comparison

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $218.41 million 3.16 -$117.62 million ($0.75) -4.33 SkyWater Technology $323.93 million 1.35 -$30.76 million ($0.17) -53.59

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -61.59% -28.08% -17.01% SkyWater Technology -4.75% -12.40% -2.47%

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 1 6 0 2.86 SkyWater Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.92%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

