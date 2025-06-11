AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Head-To-Head Contrast

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AlloVir and Tectonic Therapeutic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 6 2 3.25

Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.95%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than AlloVir.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AlloVir has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Tectonic Therapeutic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($20.23) -0.15 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($7.31) -3.44

Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -71.03% -61.27% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -35.53% -31.97%

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats AlloVir on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

AlloVir, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The firm’s technology platforms deliver commercially scalable solutions by leveraging off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T-cells targeting devastating viral pathogens for immunocompromised patients under viral attack. The company was founded by Malcolm K. Brenner, Juan F. Vera, Helen E. Heslop, Cliona M. Rooney, John R. Wilson, and Ann M. Leen in August 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.