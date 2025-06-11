What is William Blair’s Forecast for Duluth Q1 Earnings?

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duluth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Duluth Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $2.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Duluth has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duluth

In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,801 shares in the company, valued at $169,779.81. The trade was a 114.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 131,895 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

