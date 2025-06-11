Brokers Issue Forecasts for AKAM FY2025 Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.04 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

