Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) to Sell

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NNDM stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 19,662,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 598,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 497,600 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

