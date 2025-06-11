Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) to Sell

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Nano Dimension Price Performance
NNDM stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
