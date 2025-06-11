Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hexcel’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.53 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.