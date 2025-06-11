Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70. Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

