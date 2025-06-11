Q2 Earnings Forecast for Cloudflare Issued By KeyCorp

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cloudflare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

NET stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $181.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of -815.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,470. The trade was a 80.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,976 shares of company stock valued at $74,746,733 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

