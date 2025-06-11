FY2025 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Mining Cut by Analyst

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.84. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EDV opened at C$41.35 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.07 and a twelve month high of C$45.17. The company has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.65.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.07%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

