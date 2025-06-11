Brokers Issue Forecasts for Guess?’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Guess? Price Performance

GES opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Guess? has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.61 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guess? by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 263,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 715,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

