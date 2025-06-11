Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of CPRI opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. Capri has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Capri by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

