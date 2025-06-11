Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) versus Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) Financial Survey

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 6.27% 26.55% 10.03% Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.21 billion 2.99 $1.73 billion ($0.51) -336.70 Eastside Distilling $5.21 million 1.21 -$7.53 million ($37.00) -0.02

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastside Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 10 12 0 2.55 Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus price target of $220.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Eastside Distilling on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

