Barrington Research Weighs in on HealthEquity Q2 Earnings

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Thursday, June 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HQY. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Shares of HQY opened at $107.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,581 shares of company stock worth $33,664,018. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

